Wayne Morrell Sipe, 92, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Amorem Hospice in Hudson.

Mr. Sipe was born in Alexander County to the late Charlie Monroe Sipe and Agnes Naomi Honeycutt Sipe.

Mr. Sipe was also preceded in death by his brother, Loy H. Sipe, and two sisters, Thelma S. Childers and Inez S. Stine.

Wayne was a member of Millers Lutheran Church (NALC). He worked in furniture management and was a courier for Direct Link for many years. He was also a US Army veteran of the Korean War.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Barbara Ann Bowman Sipe of the home; sons, Charles Morrell Sipe and wife Gerri-Ann of Hickory, and John Douglas Sipe and wife Kelly of Greensboro; four grandchildren, Amy Lee Sipe, Charlie Wayne Sipe, Ashlyn Ferriere Sipe, and Reagan Elizabeth Sipe; and a multitude of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial services for Mr. Sipe will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Millers Lutheran Church (NALC) with Reverend Todd Cook officiating the services. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Shiloh Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hickory, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 526 Pine Mountain Road, Hudson, NC 28638; and Millers Lutheran Church, 2280 12th Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

