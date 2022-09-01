Diane Hamilton, 74, of Taylorville, a loving mother to five children and an adoring wife, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, September 1, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Diane was born in Dividing Creek, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Virgil and Frances Gandy Snyder.

Growing up in New Jersey, she was surrounded by a large family of 11 brothers and sisters. She settled her homestead in Taylorsville and in the last few years was able to enjoy retirement.

Her love for the Lord was deeply rooted and passed on to each of her children and grandchildren. Not many mothers can say all of their children are saved, but she could and this brought her so much peace. Her love for the Lord will continue to nourish her family.

Diane recently became a great-grandmother which brightened her whole world and brought so much love and joy to her life.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Hess.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Jesse Hamilton; her five children, John Lamanteer, Eric Lamanteer, April Puesi, Sherri Monroe, and Frankie Hamilton; her three grandchildren, Rian Lamanteer, Roxanne Watkins, and Jake Hamilton; and her great-grandchild, Jaxson Hamilton; and her siblings, Jean Riley, Charles Gebhart, Cathrine Campbell, Paul Snyder, Doris Wise, Daniel Snyder, Betty Schooley, Colleen Biauce, Sharon Cunningham, and Richard Snyder.

The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Mt. Herman Baptist Church, 3280 US Highway 64-90 W, Taylorsville. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. before the funeral service.

We know that we can’t have you, but we are happy knowing that the angels have brought you home to see our Lord. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a beautiful mother.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Diane Hamilton.