Family loses home to fire August 28

A local family lost their home to a fire on Sunday night, August 28, 2022.

The home was the residence of Tony and Deirdre Foster at 6051 Teague Town Road, Taylorsville, said Mark Earle, Alexander County Fire Marshal. Mrs. Foster was at home when the fire broke out. No one was injured in the blaze.

Wittenburg, Bethlehem, Ellendale, and Taylorsville fire departments responded, along with Alexander County EMS, Sheriff’s Office, and Fire Marshal’s Office.

Earle said the home suffered $150,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and was due to an electrical malfunction.