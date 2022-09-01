The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store



The Business Beat

The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.

The Farmers’ Daughter was founded in 2008, by Amy and Jason Douglas. It is a seventh generation family farm. The Douglas’ grow strawberries and seasonal vegetables from April through November. They sell directly to the public through their country store, several mobile markets (during strawberry season), and a 70+ member CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). The Farmers’ Daughter is currently offering: vine-ripened tomatoes, artisan cherry tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, sweet peppers, half-runner or snap green beans, okra, eggplant. They also have locally grown hot peppers, peaches, apples, and blackberries, plus regionally grown seedless watermelon and bi-color sweet corn.

The new country store has a commercial kitchen, too. There, they serve Riverbend Creamery’s homemade ice cream and their own fresh deli sandwiches, made to order. You can also purchase fresh-sliced deli meats and cheeses, as well as their own strawberry preserves, Toe Jam, homemade strawberry pies (and other seasonal fruit pies).

In 2021, The Farmers’ Daughter teamed up with their family farm, Morning Dew Farms, to bring the community individual frozen cuts of their pastured beef, which is antibiotic and growth hormone free and finished on pasture with the choice of eating Morning Dew Farm’s own non-GMO barley feed blend. They also offer whole, half, or quarter cow options.

The new country store also has Riverbend Creamery’s whole and chocolate milk and other dairy products. It also carries local farm fresh eggs (Douglas and Amanda Bowman, Taylorsville), Shiner’s Stash beef jerky (Hickory, NC), canned products by Dutch Kettle (Hamptonville, NC) and Stamey’s (Cherryville, NC), honey from Friday Farms (Taylorsville), fresh baked sourdough bread (Carol Lovingood, Taylorsville), stone ground corn and flour products by Linney’s Mill (Union Grove, NC), and flower bouquets (Summer Fresh Flower Farm, Catawba

County, NC).

The Farmers’ Daughter accepts cash or card as payment (a 3% convenience fee is applied to all card purchases).

The Farmers’ Daughter hours are: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

To learn what’s happening at the Farmers’ Daughter, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/farmersdaughternc.