William Clyde Bebber, 96, of Statesville, passed away September 1, 2022.

He was born in Alexander County and was the son of the late William Jennings Bebber and Plezzie Deal Bebber. On January 28, 1950, he married Geneva Stafford Bebber, who passed in December 2020.

Mr. Bebber was a graduate of Taylorsville High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Atlantic and Pacific theatres – SS Joseph Lee (Liberty), SS Cranston Victory, and carrier Bennington. He retired from Southern Bell Telephone Company after 36 years of service.

He was a member of AT&T Pioneers of America, the VFW, Statesville Elks Lodge, the local Armed Guard Group, and a former member of the Iredell Fish & Game Club. He loved fishing and hunting and taught his sons, grandchildren, and many friends to fly fish. An active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, he served on many committees and was a member of the Luther Sunday School Class.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Cleia Freeman and Lucille Blakewood, and brothers, Ray Bebber and Dr. James Bebber.

Mr. Bebber is survived by two sons, Bruce Bebber (Lynne) of Catawba, and Tony Bebber (Leigh) of Little Mountain, South Carolina; grandsons, Matthew Bebber (Glenda) of Monroe, Jason Bebber (Megan) of Chapin, South Carolina, and Mark Bebber (Laura) of Rock Hill, South Carolina; granddaughters, Laura Bebber Ostwalt (Chris) of Troutman, and Sarah Bebber Vincent (Jeff) of Sherrills Ford; great-grandchildren, Sheltyn, Reese and Olivia Ostwalt, Greyson Bebber, Tessa, Cole and Owen Vincent, Allison and Charlie Bebber, and Veah, Mya and Leon Bebber; and a sister, Mrs. Linda Cesena of Charlotte.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of Clyde Bebber will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Gardens with Pastor Deiter Punt officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 740 N. Center St., Statesville, NC 28677; Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; or American Cancer Society, PO Box 41912, Raleigh, NC 27629-1912.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com and Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family.