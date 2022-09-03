Anne Lail Julian, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.

Anne was born in Alexander County, the daughter of Marie White Wike and the late Jimmy Lail.

Anne was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church. She drove the ECS Bus for Alexander County School System for 30 years. She never met a stranger, she loved her animals and enjoyed fishing. She loved to play Bingo with the girls. She was a member of the Lemonade Ladies Club. But, most of all, she loved her grandbabies.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Julian; and a daughter, Carrie Julian.

In addition to her mother, those left to honor her memories include her son, Nick Julian and wife Jacklyn of Catawba County; grandchildren, Anderson and Hudson Julian; a sister, Susan Bowman of Taylorsville; a brother, Tim Lail of Taylorsville; a sister-in-law, Betty Julian of Stony Point; nephews, James Lail (Amber) of Mooresville, and Jeremy Austin of Taylorsville; nieces, Jennifer Lail and Kyra Austin, both of Taylorsville, and Robin Shook and Debbie Letterman, both of Stony Point; like sisters, Ellen and Louise Chapman; and many special friends.

The Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. Pastors Stephen Dagenhart, Taylor Miller, and Keith Bowman will officiate. Burial will follow in Taylorsville City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. before the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Anne Julian.