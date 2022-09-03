Joseph Wayne Harrington, 50, of Stony Point, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

Jody was born April 23, 1972, in Alexander County, to the late Darrel Wayne Harrington and Agnes Martin Harrington of Taylorsville. Jody worked as a mechanic.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Beverly Leanea Moose of the home; a son, Johnathon Moose of the home; a daughter, Samantha Moose of the home; four brothers, Jimmy Fincannon, Sammy Fincannon, and Danny Fincannon, all of Stony Point, and Davie Fincannon of Taylorsville; and four sisters, Becky Cline, Debra Bentley, Cathy Harrington, and Barbara Harrington, all of Taylorsville.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Harrington Family.