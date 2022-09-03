Leon Marion Fagan, Sr., 83, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. He left this earthly life behind to meet his Lord on the heavenly shores.

He was born August 15, 1939, to Henry Fagan and Christine Hallman Good.

Leon was preceded in death by his father, Henry Fagan; his mother, Christine Fagan Good; grandfather, George Washington Hallman; grandmother, Gertrude Eztelle Hallman; sisters, Brenda Fagan (Hux) of Newton, and Paulette (Polly) Fagan of Hickory; and son, Leon (Lonnie) Fagan, Jr., of Taylorsville.

Leon retired from Bassett Upholstery in Newton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding bulls, and racing cars. Leon was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.

He leaves here on earth to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, Betty Floyd Fagan of the home; daughter, Laurin F. Carter and husband Bill of Lake Norman; son Sandy Fagan and wife Sonya P. Fagan of Taylorsville; daughter-in-law, Ronda P. Fagan of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Whitney M. (Brad) Perry of Troutman, Levi (Stacy P.) Fagan of Troutman, Linsey F. Foster (Jason) of California; great-grandson, Hudson Fagan of Troutman; two brothers, Larry (Bub) Fagan and wife Margie of Wilkesboro, and Michael Good of Claremont; brother-in-law, Dory Hux of Newton; a number of niece and nephews; his four-legged fur baby, Misty; and many friends.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

