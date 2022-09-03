Virginia Betty Lott Nielsen, 97, of Statesville, passed away September 3, 2022, at Maple Leaf Health Care in Statesville after a brief illness.

Ginny was born August 13, 1925, in Plainfield, New Jersey, to the late Theodore Edson Lott and Elizabeth Loshen Lott. Ginny worked as a local missionary and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Hans Nielsen of Statesville, and Jonathan Nielsen of South Carolina; three daughters, Kathleen Crist and Elizabeth Bieniasz, both of New Jersey, and Nancy Hoppe of North Carolina; and a sister, Merle Waterman of Florida.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Elder Johnny Cockerham will officiate.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Nielsen Family.