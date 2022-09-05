Arthur Claude Richey, 84, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Taylorsville House in Alexander County.

Mr. Richey was born on April 28, 1938, in Alexander County, to the late Ray Richey and Floy Bell Benfield Richey. Arthur was the owner of Bethlehem Saddle Shop. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Arthur include his daughters, Roxanne Franklin and Dianne Green; two sisters, Betty Bowman and Katherine Davidson; and brothers, Glenn Ritchey, Johnny Ritchie, and Harvey Ritchey.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Scott Good will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.