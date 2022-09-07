Donna H. Rogers was a caring and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma, little gigi, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world after 78 years for her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.

Donna was born on Monday, June 26, 1944, in Long Island, New York, to 1st Sergeant Clarence and Inza Abel Harper.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Folger and Pearl Rogers, and brother-in-law, Gary Rogers and wife Ann.

During her life, Donna enjoyed cooking and most days you could find her in the kitchen preparing one of her delicious meals. Donna was incredibly gifted when it came to growing and maintaining flora, but her greatest joy in life was raising her children and caring for her family.

At the age of 68, she wanted to serve her community and enrolled in the Pharmacy Tech Program at Stanly Community College. After graduation, she was employed at CVS in Locust.

Donna married the love of her life, Michael D. Rogers, on January 16, 1977. Together, they raised four wonderful children, two daughters, Kimberly DiDonato (Tony) and Candace Parrott (Charlie), both of Charlotte, and two sons, Michael W. Rogers (Tammy) of Moravian Falls, and Joseph Rogers (Amy) of Conover.

Including her husband and children, those left to cherish the memories of Donna include her seven grandchildren, Arielle Habet (Damarquis Jackson) of Kannapolis, Emilee Hall (Daniel) of Taylorsville, Autumn Hainey (Matt) of Conover, Amir Habet (Kendall Simpson) and Aaron DiDonato of Charlotte, Evan Rogers (Destiny) of Amarillo, Texas, and Samara Rogers of Conover; three great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Russell Hall, and Maxwell Jackson, and one on the way, Elijah Rogers; two step-sons, Stephen Mark Prior (Gail) of Petersburg, Virginia, and Mark Andrew Rogers of Tampa Florida; her fur baby, Jack; a sister, Dianna Moon of Long Beach, California; a nephew, Glenn Moon of Long Beach, California; a niece, Lisa Moon of Long Beach, California; a sister-in-law, Robin Reid (Tommy) of Walkertown; and several other nieces, nephews, and other special friends.

The family will visit with friends at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. Dr. Robert Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rogers Family Cemetery in Lawsonville.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

