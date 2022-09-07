Fleetwood Mac tribute concert is Sept. 10

The public is invited to enjoy a free concert featuring “Landslide – A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac” on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park. The new county park is located at 101 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville. The performance is sponsored by Alexander County Government.

Paying homage to one of the greatest bands in music history, Landslide performs all the popular Fleetwood Mac songs from the 1970s and 80s, as well as hits from band members’ solo careers.

With Landslide’s genuine love and reverence for Fleetwood Mac, they spare no effort in captivating fans with a quality, authentic concert experience. The band is a professional-level tribute act based out of the Charlotte area. Band members include Karen Pressley Byrd (Stevie Nicks), Nadia Lena Shutkufski (Christine McVie), Jason Fava (Lindsay Buckingham), Mickey Byrd (John McVie), and Jamison Sampson (Mick Fleetwood).

Food trucks will be on site with delicious food for sale to concertgoers, so arrive early and come hungry. Food trucks include Village Inn Pizza, Urban Flavor, and Carolina Kettle Corn. The popular splash pad will be open for the children to enjoy. Please bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the show.

Check out “Landslide” on Facebook at www.facebook.com/landslidenc to learn more about the band.

All park rules apply. No alcohol, tobacco, coolers, tents, or dogs are allowed.