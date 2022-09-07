LEGAL NOTICES

************

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof.

This is to inform the public of the opportunity to attend a public hearing on the proposed FY24 Call for Projects, Federal Section 5310 Grant (Enhances Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program) application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than October 7, 2022. The public hearing will be held on September 19, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Alexander County Commissioners Room located at CVCC/Alexander Center, 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Alexander County will provide auxiliary aids and services under the ADA for disabled persons who wish to participate in the hearing. Anyone requiring special services should contact Thomas Mitchell, DSS Director at 828-352-7667 as soon as possible.

The goal of the Section 5310 program is to improve mobility for seniors and individuals with disabilities throughout the country, by removing barriers to transportation services and expanding transportation mobility options available. Toward this goal, FTA provides financial assistance for transportation mobility options available. Toward this goal, FTA provides financial assistance for transportation services planned, designed and carried out to meet the special transportation needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities in all areas. A senior is an individual who is 65 years of age or older and the term “disability” is defined in section 3(1) of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (42 U.S.C 12012).

The Section 5310 Program provides grant funds for capital and operating expenses to recipients for:

*Public transportation projects planned, designed and carried out to meet he special needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities;

*Public transportation projects that exceed the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 (42 U.S.C. 12101 et. Seq.);

*Public transportation projects that improve access to fixed route service and decrease reliance on complementary para-transit; and

*Alternatives to public transportation projects that assist seniors and individuals with disabilities with transportation.

The period of performance for 5310 funds is July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. The FY2024 individual program totals are:

Total Amount

$194,592

Federal Amount

$155,673

State Match

$19,459

Local Match

$19,460

This application may be inspected at Alexander County Department of Social Services located at 604 7th Street SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681 from 9:00 am through 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Written comments should be directed to Thomas Mitchell, DSS Director, before September 12, 2022.

notice

Sep7-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Glenna Faye Lafferty, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of September, 2022.

GLENNA V PARKS

140 Woodfield Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

sep28-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Susan Little Sharon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of December, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of August, 2022.

JEFFREY DWIGHT LITTLE

2335 20th AVE CT NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

sep21-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Judy Parker Wiggins, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Hattie Moize Mayberry Parker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of December 1st, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 29th day of August, 2022.

JUDY PARKER WIGGINS,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

sep21-22p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 408

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Thomas Leon Howell, a/k/a Tom Howell, Basic Finance, Inc., Lienholder

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Thomas Leon Howell, a/k/a Tom Howell, Basic Finance, Inc., Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake, said stake being the Northeast corner of that property conveyed by Deed recorded in Book 86 at Page 646 of the Alexander County Registry; thence South 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds West 100.57 feet to an iron stake on the Northern edge of the sidewalk on Fourth Avenue, Northwest; thence with the sidewalk North 86 degrees 5 minutes 39 minutes West 102.69 feet to an iron stake on the Northern edge of said sidewalk; thence North 12 degrees 1 minute 22 seconds East 98.33 feet to an iron stake; thence South 88 degrees 12 minutes 9 seconds East 83.25 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing .21 acres, pursuant to survey of Richard C. Current for Thomas L. Howell and Margaret Howell dated March 25, 1985, a copy of which is recorded in Book 261, Page 261, Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007592, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 331 4th Ave N

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than October 4, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of August 12, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

sep7-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Douglas Terry Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of August, 2022.

DARRELL LYNN BOWMAN

1228 12th Street Circle NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

sep14-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS & DEBTORS

Having qualified as Administrator for the Estate of VINCENT MCKAYE BLALOCK of Alexander County, NC, this is to notify all persons having claims against the deceased to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before November 25, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 23rd day of August 2022.

LEONORA NATAL, Administrator for Estate of VINCENT MCKAYE BLALOCK, c/o Anthony Masino Attorney at Law, Anthony Masino PC, PO Box 1801 Hildebran NC 28637

Publication Dates: August 24, August 31, September 7, September 14, 2022.

notice

sep14-22p