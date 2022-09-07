Third Annual Sam’s Walk For Cancer set for Saturday

The Third Annual Sam’s Walk For Cancer will be held September 10, 2022, 4:00-9:00 p.m., at Salem Community Park, on NC 16 north of Taylorsville.

Organized in 2020, the event grew out of the desire of founder, Samantha Bentley, to help cancer patients following her dad’s cancer diagnosis in 2014. After Relay For Life was cancelled due to Covid, Samantha (“Sam”) felt led to do something to help people, so she started her own walk. The event raises money to support cancer initiatives.

After going with her dad, David Bentley, to one of his quarterly checkups at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Newnan, GA, Sam chose to help Southeastern Assistance in Healthcare. SAH is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aids cancer patients in financial distress during their treatment by providing funds for non-medical needs such as groceries, utilities, housing, transportation, and other basic needs, which may be neglected during a patient’s treatment.

This year, Sam also wants to give back to the area, so she will be having a silent auction, with proceeds going to assist someone locally who is undergoing treatments. Those with anything to donate for the auction would be most appreciated. Or, if you would prefer to make a monetary donation, that is also acceptable. Contact Samantha through the Sam’s Walk For Cancer Facebook account, listed below.

This year’s event is set to have some great Gospel and early Appalachia Bluegrass music. The Bise Family, an excellent father-daughters Southern Gospel trio from Marion, Virginia, will be performing. The King Family, an award-winning Southern Gospel quartet from Bryson City, will take the stage as well. They are the 2022 Gospel Music Showcase winners for Group of the Year, Song of the Year (Trip to the Alter), Female Vocalist (Vicki) and Male Vocalist of the Year (Caleb). Also, Alexander County’s own Chad Ritchie and Robbie Herman will be performing early Appalachia music.

Everyone is invited out to an inspirational night of music, fun, fellowship, worship, and, of course, walking, to honor all those affected by cancer. The event will have free refreshments (donations accepted), event t-shirts for sale, raffles, silent auction, and a 50/50 drawing. Sam’s Walk will also be selling luminaries at $5.00 each (get 10 raffle tickets with each luminary). Luminairies will be lit at dusk.

Those attending should bring their own chairs.

For more details, contact Samantha at facebook.com/SamsWalkForCancer.

“We are making a difference, one step at a time,” said Sam.