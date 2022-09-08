NCDOT seeks input on Draft 10-Year Transportation Plan

The public is invited to learn more about and comment on the N.C. Department of Transportation’s draft 10-year transportation plan for 2024-2033, called the State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, during a weeklong open house for Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, and Lincoln counties.

From Sept. 12-16, during normal business hours, members of the public can visit the Division 12 Office at 1410 East Marion Street, Shelby, N.C. 28150. The sessions will serve as opportunities for people to review the funding and proposed schedules for projects in their area, ask questions of local NCDOT staff and submit comments.

The department will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who want to provide input. Anyone requiring special services should contact their local NCDOT division as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.

