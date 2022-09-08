Rahman H. Miller, 42, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home.

Rahman was born March 17, 1980, in Alexander County, the son of Ronnie McCurdy and Gwendolyn Miller.

He was a truck driver for over 10 years. Rocc’s Spot was also something he loved, cooking for people. He was of the Baptist faith and loved to ride his motorcycle. He enjoyed football, especially watching the Tennessee Titans and the Louisville Cardinals whom his son plays football for. He loved his family, especially his grandparents.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his fiancée, Quiana Howell; his children, Amari Miller, Ryheem Craig, Raekwon Craig, Keon Miller, Rahman Miller, Jr., and Khalil Miller; his grandchild, Naylah Miller; his sisters and brothers, Jerrell Miller, Shakiera Saddler, Shawnice Saddler, Jermaine Flowers, Sophia McCurdy, Bradley McCurdy, Ronnie McCurdy, Jr., and Jerod Dula; a very special cousin, Dewayne Howard; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Home-Going Service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jeffrey Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 90 East of Taylorsville. The body will lie in state from Noon until 2:30 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Rahman H. Miller.