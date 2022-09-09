 Skip to content
September 09, 2022

Fleetwood Mac tribute show postponed

| |

CONCERT POSTPONED — Due to the forecast of rain, the “Landslide – A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac” at Alexander County Courthouse Park, originally scheduled for September 10, has been postponed until Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

Landslide

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment