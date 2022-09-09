Fleetwood Mac tribute show postponed By Editor | September 9, 2022 | 0 CONCERT POSTPONED — Due to the forecast of rain, the “Landslide – A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac” at Alexander County Courthouse Park, originally scheduled for September 10, has been postponed until Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Landslide Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NCDOT seeks input on Draft 10-Year Transportation Plan September 8, 2022 | No Comments » Alex. Sports Hall of Fame to add four September 8, 2022 | No Comments » Fleetwood Mac tribute concert is Oct. 8 September 7, 2022 | No Comments » Shooting: person of interest in custody on other charges September 7, 2022 | No Comments » Third Annual Sam’s Walk For Cancer set for Saturday September 7, 2022 | No Comments »