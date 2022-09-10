Paula Grace Cooke Hammer, “Grammy,” 78, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, after a period of declining health.

She was born in Marion, to the late Paul and Abbie Kent Cooke. Paula retired from the Catawba County school system after teaching at Sweetwater Elementary for 30 years.

She was a fierce protector of children in various capacities, serving both her community and her church.

As a Guardian Ad Litem, she advocated for abused and neglected children and fought for their safety and wellbeing. As an active member of Viewmont Baptist Church, she served on the After School Program Committee, and also helped with Samaritan’s Purse and the church’s Sabbath Soup Kitchen.

In addition to her love of gardening and taking care of her family, she shared many adventures with her family and friends. She and Cyril traveled the country with their daughters as they were growing up and continued the tradition with their grandsons. In their later years, they shared their love of travel with their dear friends, Janice and Don Berry.

Paula was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 57 years, Cyril Hammer, Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Lori H Sykes and husband Gerald of Winston-Salem, and Amy Hammer-Scronce and husband Tracy of Newton. She was the proud grandmother of three grandsons, Jordan Sykes of Atlanta, Georgia, Austin Sykes of Charlotte, and Tyler Scronce of Newton. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald Cooke and Michael Prewitt; sister, Priscilla Golas; brother-in-law, Jerry Hammer and Betty; two nieces, and two grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Viewmont Baptist Church Children’s Ministry or Carolina Caring of Catawba County.

All services will be held privately.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton is serving the Hammer Family.