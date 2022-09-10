Raymond Warren Neidinger, 69, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

He was born on November 2, 1952, in Dauphin, Pennsylvania, to the late Clyde and Mariann Hummel Neidinger. In high school and college, Raymond played football and enjoyed watching football. He loved riding his motorcycle and traveling out west. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Kenny Neidinger.

Those left to cherish the memories of Raymond include his wife of 11 years, Judy Weaver Neidinger of the home; son, Justin Neidinger (Kitty); grandsons, Roman and Rocco Neidinger, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; step-daughters, Elizabeth Miller (Jamie) of Newton, Melissa Roark (Timothy) of Conover, and Crystal Garrett (Wayne Carswell) of Newton; step-sons, Willard Wilson and Jay Wilson of Taylorsville; 15 step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; brother, Ken Neidinger (Becky) of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.