Tootsie Chapman, 85, of Mt. Holly, entered into Heaven, her eternal home, on September 10, 2022.

She was born on March 21, 1937, in Alexander County, to Rev. William Otto and Ida Belle King Johnson.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lloyd Johnson, Eugene Johnson, Boyce Johnson, and C.W. Johnson; and her sisters, Edna Aldridge, Thelma Austin, and Rose Austin.

Tootsie was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church in Belmont. She had a heart for missions and often went door-to-door telling others about the Gospel of Christ. When she couldn’t go herself, she provided for other members of the church and helped to spread the Good News of Jesus across the globe.

She was a member of the Bell South Pioneers. She was the first female manager at Southern Bell/ Bell South Company. She often told of “breaking the glass ceiling” for women to be later considered for upper management employment. She was employed by Bell South for 30 years. She started working at the age of 18 and retired at 48.

After her retirement in 1985, she volunteered her time with the “shut-ins” and sat with families who, little did she know, went through exactly what her family would go through at the end of her life. She also volunteered with the Junior Pioneers program and would go to elementary schools and mentor students. She presented a program to help build positive character development.

She was on the founding board that began Gaston Christian School in 1971. She later served on the Senior Advisory Board at Gaston Christian. However, the title that made her the proudest was Mother. Her only son, Jody Ryan Chapman, always was her greatest pride and joy.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry “Doby” Chapman; her son, Jody Ryan Chapman; daughter-in-law, Amanda Sue Wickersham Chapman; two grandchildren, Liliana Sue Chapman and Cody Daniel Chapman; a brother, Conard Johnson; a sister, Linda Comer; and her niece, Francis Johnson, who spent so much time with her.

The Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Catawba Heights Baptist Church in Belmont. Rev. Raymond Johns, Rev. Max Pendleton, and Apostle Andrew J. Rollinson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. before the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Catawba Heights Missions.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Tootsie Chapman.