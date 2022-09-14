HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

*PAVING FOREMAN *EQUIPMENT OPERATORS *GENERAL LABORERS *CDL DRIVERS – Full Time Positions Open Immediately. Competitive Pay. Paid Holidays. Health/Dental Insurance & Uniforms provided. Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

Part-Time Maintenance Person needed to work at Crest Knolls & Ridgeway in Taylorsville. Person should have basic maintenance & carpentry knowledge. Duties include routine maintenance and turning vacant units. Must furnish hand tools & have transportation. Must be on call for maintenance emergencies. Only applicants with experience & ability to pass credit & criminal check should apply. Please call Suzanne Turner 336-544-2300 ext. 242. Or call Crest Knoll Apartments at 828-632-8206 if you are interested. Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.