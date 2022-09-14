Injuries fatal in NC 90 East crash

On Friday, September 9, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 90 at the intersection of Cheatham Ford Road, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger.

A 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on NC 90, attempted to turn left onto Cheatham Ford Road, failed to yield the right of way, and collided with a westbound 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The van then collided with another vehicle which was stopped for traffic. Swagger did not release details on the third vehicle.

The driver of the van, Ruth Lackey, 93, of Hiddenite, was not injured. A passenger in the van received minor injuries and was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The driver of the motorcycle, Allen Brent Troutman, 58, of Stony Point, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

NC 90 was closed in the area for approximately two and a half hours during the on-scene investigation.