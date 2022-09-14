James “Michael” Harrold, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.

Michael was born on August 9, 1954, in Wilkes County, to James Ralph Harrold and Eva Sue Brown Harrold. He was a member of Clemmons Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish the memories of Michael include his wife of 22 years, Kathy Reagan Harrold; daughter, Michelle Stroebel; sisters, Kathy Hincher and Melissa Holbrook; brothers, Jeffrey Harrold and David Harrold.

A memorial service will be held at Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Dr. William Hoyle, Rev. Robert Maclin, Rev. Jodi Lingan, Rev. Leigh Wisner, and Rev. Joel Blevins will officiate. A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Baptist Church, 1998 Traphill Road, Hays, NC 28635 on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care Foundation, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; Wilkes Rescue Squad, Attn: Finance Department, 822 Boston Ave, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659; or Clemmons Presbyterian Memorial Fund, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC 27012.

