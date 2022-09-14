LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Johnny Howard Norris, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of December 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of September, 2022.

CHERI L KLAVER

310 Earl Icenhour Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

oct5-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Glenna Faye Lafferty, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of December 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of September, 2022.

GLENNA V PARKS

140 Woodfield Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

sep28-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Susan Little Sharon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of December, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of August, 2022.

JEFFREY DWIGHT LITTLE

2335 20th AVE CT NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

sep21-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Judy Parker Wiggins, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Hattie Moize Mayberry Parker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of December 1st, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 29th day of August, 2022.

JUDY PARKER WIGGINS,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

sep21-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Douglas Terry Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of November, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of August, 2022.

DARRELL LYNN BOWMAN

1228 12th Street Circle NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

sep14-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS & DEBTORS

Having qualified as Administrator for the Estate of VINCENT MCKAYE BLALOCK of Alexander County, NC, this is to notify all persons having claims against the deceased to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before November 25, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 23rd day of August 2022.

LEONORA NATAL, Administrator for Estate of VINCENT MCKAYE BLALOCK, c/o Anthony Masino Attorney at Law, Anthony Masino PC, PO Box 1801 Hildebran NC 28637

Publication Dates: August 24, August 31, September 7, September 14, 2022.

notice

sep14-22p