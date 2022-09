************

COMMUNITY YARD SALE in Northwood Park, Friday-Saturday, Sept. 16-17, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tools, household items, boys’ shoes, boys’ clothing 10-14, women’s and men’s clothing, some with tags. Something for everyone.

YARD SALE – 5215 Millersville Rd., Sept. 16 & 17 at 8:00 a.m. 30 years of collecting items. Lots of different things. Christmas lights & decorations.