Johnnie Carolyn Shuford, 78, of Taylorsville, entered into Heaven, her eternal home, on Friday, September 16, 2022.

She was born August 26, 1944, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Rev. Leroy Shuford and Daisy Smith Shuford. Johnnie was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. She was employed at McDonald’s until her health declined in 2007.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughter, Tammy Alston of Taylorsville; her sister, Vergie Corpening of Kokomo, Indiana; and a host of foster sisters and brothers.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Joe Shuford and Pastor Peggy Geter will officiate.

