Vickie Mae Hoke Williamson, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away after a long illness on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home.

She was born to the late Ernie Lee and Evelyn Brown Hoke on August 12, 1955, in Iredell County. During her working career, she worked in furniture at Bassett. Mrs. Williamson was a homemaker for her family most of her life. She enjoyed cooking and making quilts the most.

Those left to cherish the memories of Vickie include her husband of 50 years, Terry Williamson; a son, Ross Williamson (Wanda); daughter, Crystal Williamson; three sisters, Lorene Norton (Mack), Loretta Deal (Daryl), and Tina Tester (David); three brothers, Ernie Hoke (Regina), Joey Hoke, and Clint Hoke; three grandchildren, Chance Williamson (Alyx), Jacob Williamson (Angel), and Corbin Gragg; three great-grandchildren, Emelia, Alissa and Levi Williamson; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

There will be no formal service at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

