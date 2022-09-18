Lola Wyke Lowe, 92, of Taylorsville, passed away after a long illness on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

She was born in Alexander County to the late Virgil and Nan Munday Wyke. During her working career, she worked as a float sander.

Those left to cherish the memories of Lola include a daughter, Julie Holdsclaw.

A visitation will be held for Mrs. Lowe on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Little River Baptist Church Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Alexander Hospice at 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

