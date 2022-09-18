Thomas Lynn Cook, 79, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Forlines Care Unit Caldwell Hospice.

Thomas was born May 4, 1943, in Alexander County, the son of the late Sylvester Lynn Cook and Lillian Sloop Cook.

He was a printer for Rock-Tenn for over 40 years and was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church which he loved dearly. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed his gun and gunsmithing. He also loved to fish and enjoyed NASCAR racing and playtime with his furry companion, Riley.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Cook Stikeleather, and a brother, Robert Cook.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Patricia Ann Carrigan Cook of the home; he was a wonderful father to his only daughter, Candice Cook Smith (David) of Morganton; his sister, Joyce Cook Sweet (Johnny) of Hiddenite; his sister-in-law, Janet Carrigan of Taylorsville; his aunt, Thelma Echerd of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Bradley Anderson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Avenue NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

