Childers wins Teen Miss NC

Trinity Childers, age 19 of Taylorsville, won Teen Miss North Carolina August 14, 2022, in Winston-Salem at the Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina beauty pageant.

Trinity is the daughter of Travis and Jackie Childers. She is currently enrolled at Catawba Valley Community College, studying Dental Hygiene.

She grew up participating in Alexander County cheerleading from age two and played softball for five years.

“My love for pageantry started when I was just a baby, I took a few years off came back this year to win one of my lifetime goals of becoming Teen Miss North Carolina. I want to thank my family and friends for supporting me,” said Trinity.

“Being inspired by my family, of having a giving heart and helping others, is a way we help ourselves. My platform ‘My Sisters’ allows me to focus on women who are in need. I love seeing people genuinely smile and feel loved. Many times, basic needs are overlooked, and they may feel embarrassed to ask for help with items we need and help all of us women to feel like a woman — items like razors, tampons, deodorant, toothbrush, shaving cream, lotion & moisturizer, shampoo, intimates, and so many other items. While I am out in communities spending time with other women, focusing on their needs, I am continuously amazed at the strength of women and the difficulties they overcome. Over time, these adversities dull our sparkle and we need to come together and thrive as women.

She added, “My dreams of becoming a dental hygienist will give me another avenue in helping people smile and feeling confident within themselves. I want to encourage and remind you to connect with people and make them smile today.”

Her mother said that Trinity’s next goal is to compete in the Miss North Carolina pageant.