The Apple City Street Rodders will have a Cruise In on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Scotty’s Hometown Grill, 30 Buffett Blvd., in Taylorsville.

Everyone is invited to come out and see the beautiful cars and enjoy a delicious meal at Scotty’s. There will be a 50/50 drawing as well.

For more information, call Roy Bentley, 828-244-1842, or Jerry Ray Fox, 828-495-8700.