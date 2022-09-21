************

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use as available. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145.

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

FOR RENT – Tiny house for 1-2 people. Call Randy at 828-308-7628. Ask that the gentleman that called last time please call back.

FOR RENT – Older 2 bedroom, 1 bath home below Tay. Elem. in quiet neighborhood, 1 small approved dog allowed, $425. Call 828-850-5883.