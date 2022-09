************

BIG GREY BARN YARD SALE

Fri. & Sat., Sept. 23 & 24, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at 701 Wildlife Acc. Rd. Four buildings full of antiques and collectibles, antique furniture, wicker, glassware, painted, old linen, quilts, Rodney Smith pottery, adult & children’s clothes, girls’ shoes. Come out and get some good bargains!!