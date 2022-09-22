Dr. Micheal “Mike” McCoy, 71, retired dentist, passed away on September 22, 2022, after declining health.

He was born on March 5, 1951, in Lincoln County, to the late William C. and Billie McGee McCoy.

His wish was to leave this world quietly as he had lived it. Therefore, a private memorial service to celebrate his life will be with his family including his wife, Vickie, son; Clint (Meghann); and grandson, Banks of Davis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylorsville Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden.

