Born March 9, 1942, in Tekamah, Nebraska, Sandra K. James passed into the kingdom of heaven on September 23, 2022.

She was preceeded in death by her husband of 54 years, Hanley Ronald James, in July 2014.

Prior to their 1993 arrival in Taylorsville, where they co-owned and managed SurCutDie, Sandi and Hanley lived in Iowa, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Texas. She was passionate about her love for her husband, two children, and two granddaughters.

She is survived by her children, Jay Robert and Penny James of Dallas, Texas, and Teri Lyn and Andy Woods of Tabor City; and grandchildren, Jaclyn Marie and Jonathan Cuthriell, and Jai Lyn Woods.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.