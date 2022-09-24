Christopher “Jason” Cox, 41, of Taylorsville, formerly of Garden Creek, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Catawba Medical Center in Hickory, with his wife by his side.

Born March 14, 1981, in Richlands, Virginia, he was the son of the late Karen “Janey” Cox and Timothy Elswick.

Jason was of the Christian faith, loved God, and was a coal truck big rig fanatic. He enjoyed building model trucks for fun and collecting truck stickers. He loved spending time with his friends and family. He was a loving husband, step-father, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandpa, Arnold Cox; paternal grandparents, Jesse “Red” and Ruth Elswick; and two uncles, Bradley “Peewee” and Brian Cox.

Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of seven years, Kimberly Blankenship Cox of Taylorsville; a step-daughter, Marley Fay Adams of Taylorsville; his grandmother who raised him, Phyllis Cox of Taylorsville; his aunt, Joann Tackett of Pittsboro; and three brothers, Jeremy (Heather) Elswick, Cory Elswick, and Jessee Elswick, all of Garden Creek, Virginia. He was also survived by three nephews, a niece, and so many friends who loved him and will miss him so much.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Robinson Fork Pentecostal Church in Rowe, Virginia, at 12:00 noon with Pastor Carl Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Mountain Cemetery, on Baldwin Mountain, in Vansant, Virginia. The family will receive friends at Robinson Fork Pentecostal Church on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Active pallbearers will be Matt Ratliff, Dusty Yates, Kevin Matney, Robert Goins, Glenn Blankenship Jr, and Jeremy Elswick.

Honorary Pallbearers will be friends and family that meant the world to him.

The family of Christopher “Jason” Cox entrusted the care of their loved one to Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Keen Mountain, Virginia.