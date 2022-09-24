Kay Icenhour Smith, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home.

Kay was born August 27, 1939, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late L.C. Icenhour and Lucille Hafer Icenhour.

She was a lifetime member of Friendship Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and Bible school. She enjoyed sewing and working in her flowers. She loved being a wife and mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Linda Reitzel and Betty Rector.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband of 63 years, Johnny Smith of the home; her daughter, Lisa James (Jeff) of Taylorsville; her son, Todd Smith (Angie) of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Justin James (Jessica), Brennen James (Emilee), Jonathan Smith (Lindsey), Grace Smith, and Faith Smith; her great-grandchildren, Walker, Tate, Annie, Camryn and Jett James; her sister, Marcella Icenhour; brother-in-law, Allen Reitzel; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Friendship Lutheran Church. Pastor Josh Tucker will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Friendship Lutheran Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Building and Improvement Fund, 5300 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Kay Icenhour Smith.