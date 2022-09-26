Johnny Gale Smith, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Gale was born November 26, 1948, in Alexander County, the son of the late Walter B. and Edna Elder Smith.

He was a member of Little River Baptist Church and the Little River Ruritans Club. He enjoyed farming, his cows, and spending time out on the farm on his tractor. Most of all, Johnny loved his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Smith, and a sister, Geraldine Warren.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife of 58 years, Kathy Shook Smith of the home; his son, Johnny Smith (Patty) of Taylorsville; his daughters, Lisa Warren (Scotty) of Taylorsville, and Lori Overcash (Shawn) of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Caroline Kerley (Jacob), Olivia Brookshire (Petey), Jacob Warren, Lacey Warren, Seth Warren, Luke Overcash, Noah Overcash, and Mary-Elise Overcash; his great-grandchildren, Dawson Brookshire, Parker Brookshire, Wyatt Brookshire, Gatlin Kerley, and Gentry Kerley; and his brothers, Steve Smith and Larry Smith.

The memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Little River Baptist Church. Pastor Jeff Chapman will officiate. There will be a private burial at a later date. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. before the service.

Memorials may be made to Millersville Christian Academy, 130 Millersville Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Johnny Gale Smith.