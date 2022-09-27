Rev. T. Dwight Dowell, 92, of Statesville, passed away September 27, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 29, 1929, in Iredell County, to the late D. Clint Dowell and Estelle Redman Dowell. He graduated from Union Grove High School in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 doing an 18-month tour of duty in Japan.

He was married to Joyce Dean Shaver on February 13, 1954, and they shared over 65 years of marriage until her passing on November 24, 2019.

He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and was licensed to preach by the church in 1958 and ordained in 1965. He graduated from Piedmont Bible Evening School in Winston-Salem in 1968. He began his pastoral ministry at Shiloh Baptist Church in Yadkin County in 1965, serving as a vocational pastor while working at Kewaunee Mfg. Co. in Statesville for 34 years.

He retired from Kewaunee in 1993 and became full-time in Gospel Ministry and pastored in Iredell, Yadkin, and Wilkes counties, and preached in churches in every county adjoining Iredell. He served a number of years as Moderator of Brier Creek Baptist Association, from 1993 to 2000. He did foreign missions ministry in Western and Eastern Europe and Trinidad, West Indies.

He loved gospel music and was choir director at Calvary Baptist Church in Hickory, from 1959 to 1961, and at times was assistant choir director at New Prospect Baptist Church. He sang in all-male gospel quartets for a number of years. He enjoyed Bluegrass music, playing golf, and working on crossword puzzles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Dowell; a brother, James Dowell (Jean) of Virginia; three sisters, Katherine and Helen Dowell of Olin, and Eula Richardson formerly of Asheboro.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Keith Dowell of the home; a daughter, Melissa Boyd (Brad) of Statesville; nephews, Wayne Dowell of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Roger Dowell of Union Grove; and many cousins. He is further survived by his wife’s nephews, Gary Shaver and Michael Marlowe; and nieces, Doris Cloer, Sharon Keatley, and Jan Hucks, all of Statesville, and Sandra Handy of Harmony.

A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Joey Campbell will officiate.

Memorials may be given to Iredell County Hospice, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Dowell Family.