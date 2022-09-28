Emilie Louise Reid Hefner, 86, passed Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Catawba County.

Mrs. Hefner was born on February 25, 1936, in Caldwell County, to the late Bingham Jones Reid and Bertie Faye Beach Reid. Emilie was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, youth volunteer, VBS volunteer, and worked in the nursery. She served as a teacher assistant at Bethlehem Elementary School for 22 years. Emilie enjoyed being a homemaker, basket weaving, and babysitting children in the Bethlehem community.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, S.E. Hefner Jr.; infant son, Michael Edward Hefner; brothers, David B. Reid and Jimmy Reid; and sister, Elizabeth “Tootsie” Teague.

Those left to cherish the memories of Emilie include a daughter, Sandra Hefner Keller (Scott); son, Jeffrey Allen Hefner (Vickie); son, Douglas Reid Hefner (Patsy Chambers); daughter, Amanda Yvonne Hefner; sister, Rebecca “Becky” Reid (Rick); eight grandchildren, Michael “Andy” Keller (Becky), Patrick Keller (Alex), Ethan Hefner (Lauryn), Seth Hefner (Lauren), Erin Davis (Adam), Addison Dicks, Conner Dicks, and Weston Dicks; nine great-grandchildren, Owen Keller, Elisabeth Keller, Harrison Keller, Hannah Keller, Skyler Davis, Emma Jayne Hefner, Sloane Hefner, Grayson Hefner, and Harper Mae Hefner; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A service will be held for Mrs. Hefner on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. A private graveside service will be held later at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Bethlehem Elementary School Benevolence Fund, 7900 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

