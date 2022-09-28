Henry “Carroll” Woodruff, 72, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Alexander County.

Mr. Woodruff was born on July 18, 1950, in Caldwell County, to the late Henry Lee Woodruff and Edith Carrie Ellis Woodruff. Carroll was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Carroll include his wife of 30 years, Sherry Woodruff; son, Brian Scott Woodruff; stepdaughter, Brandy Mecimore; and brother, Mike Woodruff.

A visitation will be held for Mr. Woodruff on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Lenoir at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina, 8307 University Executive Park Dr #231, Charlotte, NC 28262.

