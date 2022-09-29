| logout
Forecast for Taylorsville area
The following is the National Weather Service forecast for the Taylorsville, NC, area:
Detailed Forecast Sept. 29 – Oct. 4
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday
A chance of rain before 11am, then showers, mainly after 11am. Patchy fog after noon. High near 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Friday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 9pm. Low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday
Showers. High near 60. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of rain between 9am and 10am, then showers likely after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alexander, Avery, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba, Davie, Gaston, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Union NC. In upstate South Carolina, Chester and York. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain associated with Ian is expected to move in across the western Carolinas on Friday morning. Rain will become heavy at times across the western Piedmont and northern foothills of North Carolina, and the eastern Piedmont of South Carolina, including the Charlotte metro area. As rainfall piles up, flash flooding will be possible Friday afternoon and Friday night, particularly in the urban areas around Charlotte. The heavy rain will lift out Saturday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch for flash flooding means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, the foothills and central and northern mountains of North Carolina, and the western upstate of South Carolina. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.