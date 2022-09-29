Forecast for Taylorsville area

Tuesday Night

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alexander, Avery, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba, Davie, Gaston, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Union NC. In upstate South Carolina, Chester and York. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain associated with Ian is expected to move in across the western Carolinas on Friday morning. Rain will become heavy at times across the western Piedmont and northern foothills of North Carolina, and the eastern Piedmont of South Carolina, including the Charlotte metro area. As rainfall piles up, flash flooding will be possible Friday afternoon and Friday night, particularly in the urban areas around Charlotte. The heavy rain will lift out Saturday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch for flash flooding means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia, the foothills and central and northern mountains of North Carolina, and the western upstate of South Carolina. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.