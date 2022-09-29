Local man dies in tractor accident

A Taylorsville man was killed on Monday, Sept. 26, in a tragic accident southwest of town.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman related that Alexander County 911 received an emergency call shortly after 3:00 p.m. to a location on Arthur Jenkins Lane, off of Sipe Road in the Liledoun Community. He said the caller told telecommunicators that a tractor had overturned on a person at 253 Arthur Jenkins Lane. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department, Alexander Rescue Squad, and Alexander EMS responded to the scene.

Johnny Gale Smith, age 73 of Taylorsville, died in the incident, the Sheriff stated.

Bowman said that Smith was using a tractor operated mower in a pasture on an incline. It appeared that the tractor had slid and overturned onto Smith, pinning him beneath the tractor.

The Sheriff said no one had witnessed the incident. At the request of the Medical Examiner, an autopsy will be performed on Smith’s body at an area hospital. An autopsy is often ordered following an unattended death.