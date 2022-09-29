Ribbon cutting planned Sept. 30 at Sweet Vintage Chic Boutique

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. to welcome The Sweet Vintage Chic Boutique & Co. LLC to Alexander County. The new store offers a variety of women’s clothing and accessories as well as home décor. Owner Misty Sweet has opened her new store in a historic home located at 658 East Main Avenue in Taylorsville, formerly known as Wildflowers Florist.

Following a dream she’s had for more than 12 years, Sweet has found the perfect farmhouse to bring her vintage boutique vision to life. The Sweet Vintage Chic Boutique features a variety of special finds including boho-style women’s clothing and jewelry, vintage and farmhouse home décor, repurposed and handmade goods, as well as custom furniture pieces and a collection of unique giftable items.

“What I am truly experiencing today is not only the incredible goodness of God but His never-ending love and faithfulness. I am grateful for the undeserved opportunity He has given me. I’m beyond excited to share my passion, love, and ‘possible’ obsession for all things vintage,” Sweet said. “I plan to incorporate my heart for missions, desire to connect and build relationships, and to serve others in my community, so stay tuned for more exciting things to come. With my family and the best friends and supporters by my side, I am seeing my dream become a reality. I couldn’t have done any of it without them and the Lord.”

She and her husband, Andre, will celebrate 25 years of marriage in the upcoming year. They are the proud parents of two beautiful girls, Madison (20) and Emilie (17), who are both on the path to be successful entrepreneurs themselves. Sweet has worked in the healthcare industry for over 25 years and will continue to do so while navigating this new venture.

Sweet Vintage Chic Boutique store hours are Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information, contact The Sweet Vintage Chic Boutique at 828-234-4490.