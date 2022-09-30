Martha Moose Barnette, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at her home.

Martha was born December 16, 1947, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Roy Moose and Stella Mae Dyson Moose. She was a member of White Plains Baptist Church.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Barnette; brother, Joe Moose; and sister-in-law, Ruth Moose.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her son, Allen Williams of the home; her sister, Mary Childress (Thomas) of Taylorsville; her brothers, Roger Moose (Betsy) of Hiddenite, Lynn Moose (Melissa) of Hiddenite, David Moose (Brenda) of Harmony, and Jerry Moose (Teresa) of Statesville; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Derick Stevenson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

