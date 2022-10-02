T.L. Phillips, 63, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his residence in Caldwell County.

Mr. Phillips was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 6, 1959. T.L. enjoyed motorcycles, scuba diving, kayaking, and collecting antiques.

Those left to cherish the memories of T.L. include his wife, Pamela Phillips, and daughter, Shannon Phillips Weaver (Charlie).

No services are planned at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.