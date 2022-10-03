Ronald Ray Pierce, 66, of Statesville, passed away October 3, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

Ronnie was born December 5, 1955, in Iredell County, to the late Clyde Pierce and Phillis Hutto Clark of Statesville. Ronnie was a musician and painter.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include a son, Jasper Pierce, and his mother, Cindy Marion; a daughter, Crystal Lynn Pierce of Georgia; two stepdaughters, Heidi Myers of Statesville, and Stephanie Dishman of Hiddenite; and two sisters, Debbie Pierce and Kathy Williams.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Pierce Family.