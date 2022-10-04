Robin Nelson Moretz, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

He was born October 27, 1957, in Catawba County, the son of the late Daniel “Buster” and Hazel Moretz. After graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne University, Robin spent the majority of his adult life teaching in the Alexander County School System. He had a love for knowledge, reading, a good debate or a good conversation.

His love, commitment and dedication to his students was his greatest passion. When he wasn’t in a classroom, he enjoyed good food, cooking and baking, gardening, canning, woodworking, traveling and spending time with his many friends and our family. A good practical joke or snarky remark did not elude him on any given occasion.

Robin was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel “Buster” and Hazel Moretz; sisters, Joy M. Bentley and Peggy M. Kirby; brother-in-law, Hayden Bentley; and his dear friend, Mark Harbinson.

Robin is survived by his sister, Karen M. Walker and brother-in-law, Gary Walker; his chosen brother, Randy Stafford and wife Penny; his longtime friends and cohorts, Nelson Evans and Tony Elder; nieces and nephews, Melinda B. Null (Richard), Thad Bentley (Brad), Daniel Walker (Brandi), Nathan Walker (Wendy), Lydia Bumgarner (Brandon), Caroline Smith (Chris), and Caitlin Clark (Colby); along with a number of great and great-great-nieces and nephews and the many students he had the privilege of investing in.

A Celebration of Robin’s Life service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Alexander Central Auditorium. Rev. Stephen Dagenhart and Rev. Nelson Evans will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681 in memory of Robin.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Robin Nelson Moretz.