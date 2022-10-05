Clara Evelyn Ball McAllister, 97, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

Evelyn was born November 5, 1924, in Alexander County, to the late Clyde Ball and Edna Chapman Ball. Evelyn was a textile worker. She was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church and was the pianist for a time. Evelyn was also a charter member of Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ralph McAllister, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie “Pug” Rufty.

Those left to cherish her memory include a special niece, Becky Gibbons and her husband Joe; a special cousin, Betty Ruth Casto of Statesville; a special cousin, John F. Watts of Taylorsville; and numerous special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Durant Barr will officiate. Burial will be at Stony Point Cemetery and the family will receive friends at the cemetery after the service.

Memorials may be given to Eastern Star. Make checks payable to NCMF, 2921 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27608.

