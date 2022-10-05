Karen Dalton, 57, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Karen was born April 8, 1965, in Buncombe County, the daughter of Berta Chapman Dalton and the late Charles Dalton. She was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her life partner of 40 years, Dickie McLaughlin; her sisters, Lois Surrette of Asheville, and Donna Henderson of Canton; and her brother, Charles Mitchell Dalton, Jr. of Asheville.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.